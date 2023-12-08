TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A real estate broker who pleaded guilty to fraud involving stealing people’s homes with phony deeds still has his license. In fact, our Better Call Behnken investigation found he’s still selling properties.

State prosecutors say real estate broker Michael Bogsted committed fraud using phony deeds to steal at least six homes and he recently pleaded guilty.

But he’s struck a deal to pay $177,000 in restitution and avoid prison time. And the kicker: his license is intact and he’s still selling homes.

“We need our lawmakers to catch up with this crime,” said Jenny Restrepo with Synergy Title, the company that helped bust the bogus deals. “As so often happens, criminals are ahead of the laws we have on the books.”

“As there’s this gray area, as long as the people in the court system have to decide what the crime is we’re not setting a precedent. There’s not a precedent for how these things are prosecuted or how they’re punished.”

So, why does Bogsted still have his license intact?

Better Call Behnken asked the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which oversees the Florida Real Estate Commission, and was sent this statement:

“DBPR takes its responsibility to protect consumers seriously, and thoroughly investigates instances of fraud and other concerns. generally speaking, criminal convictions are considered and reviewed on a case-by-case basis, and the number of convictions, severity, time and efforts at rehabilitation are all considered.”