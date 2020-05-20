Credit union returns nurse’s car, after wrongful repossession

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Shelley Tanner, a local traveling nurse who depends on her car to get to patients, finally has her wheels back, after a wrongful repossession.

Tanner turned to Better Call Behnken for help when she couldn’t get answers – or her car back – after it was towed away from the parking spot of her condominium Saturday night. She says Mid Florida Credit Union did not give her any warning.

Investigative Reporter Shannon Behnken was able to get Tanner in touch with a senior executive at Mid Florida who was able to get to the bottom of things – within hours. The credit union then agreed to pay for the $400 repossession and for her 2015 Chevrolet Impala to be towed back home.

“It was nightmare that probably should not have happened, and I think that possibly they need a little in servicing and problem-solving skills in that department,” Tanner said.

Here’s how this mess happened: Tanner accepted the credit union’s offer to defer two car payments during the pandemic.

That triggered a computer audit that showed one missing payment sometime during the past three years. However, the credit union representative could not tell Tanner which month she had missed a payment. Every time they suggested a month, she was able to produce a canceled check that proved that she had paid.

While she worked to figure out the problem with a customer service representative, somehow, the repossession was set into motion, without her knowledge.

On Saturday night, without warning, her car was repossessed.

She still could not get answers as to why, so she turned to Better call Behnken. After the senior executive got involved, Tanner was told that an audit found that she had been paying monthly payments that were short by $0.66.

Tanner says she received an apology from the credit union and is thankful that the right thing was done when it was brought to the attention of senior executives.

A spokesman for Mid Florida sent an email to Better Call Behnken that said, in part:

“Please be assured that while the State of Florida does not require prior notice of repossession, our goal is to help members maintain their vehicle. Before we move to a repossession, we attempt to contact the member by phone, mail and even door-knock service (which provides a hand delivered notice if the member answers at the physical address provided) so that we can work with them to make suitable short term arrangements.”

Tanner insists that didn’t happen in her case.

The Mid Florida spokesperson wrote: “I’m glad this could be resolved for Ms. Tanner and appreciate your involvement to help encourage the necessary communication to make this happen.”