TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Anita Scanlon tried to help her 80-year-old mother, Anna Andes, transfer her high-interest credit card balance to a lower interest rate, going from 23% interest to 2.9% for a year.

But somehow, the lender sent the money to a “B-jacks” instead of her “BJs” credit card. Since March, she says no one at Capital City Bank or Elan Financial, which manages the card, have been able to help.

“So basically everyone was saying ‘give it time,'” Scanlon said. “This is now six months later, and nobody knows where the money is.”

“So, she’s paying them $1,660, which she though was paid off already, plus she has to pay $1,660 to Elan Financial because they’re the ones that did the transfer.”

Consumer Investigator Shannon Behnken reached out to Capital City Bank, and a spokeswoman promised to work with Elan Financial to resolve this.

Days later, Elan called with a promise to return the money for the double payments so Anna can be made whole.

On Friday afternoon, Scanlon and her mother checked her account and saw the company had refunded $1,857. That is the original balance, plus interest.