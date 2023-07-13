They called Better Call Behnken after waiting more than seven months to get their money back

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Better Call Behnken is getting results for Barbara and Edward McGinnis.

The couple mailed a check to pay for their utility bill in December, but that check ended up in the wrong hands.

The check was stolen, altered and cashed in Miami, going from $153.95 to $4,523, draining their checking account and dipping into their savings. Seven months later, their bank had still not given the money back. Hours after Consumer Investigator Shannon Behnken got involved, Truist Bank put every penny back in their account.

“Thank you so much,” Barbara McGinnis said. “You helped put a fire under them and moved this along. We are so appreciative.”

McGinnis said Truist had previously said they were working to get the money back from the crook’s bank, and if they were successful they would return the money to the couple.

But after calls from Behnken, the bank called them to say they’ve decided to return all of the money.

A spokeswoman for Truist Bank sent this statement:

All financial institutions across the country are experiencing escalated fraud attacks from criminals. At Truist, protecting our clients and their accounts continues to be a top priority and we take any potential fraud concerns seriously.

The Federal Trade Commission recently reported that consumers lost nearly $8.8 billion to fraud in 2022, an increase of more than 30 percent over the previous year. That’s why we continue to diligently educate our clients on the current fraud schemes many consumers are facing across the industry and share resources on how they can keep their accounts and personal information safe and secure.

The McGinnis’ are the third to call Better Call Behnken recently about checks that were stolen and altered after they had been dropped off at a local post office. In Tampa, Michael Musetta’s $28 check to Florida Blue was cashed for $4,200.

Bobby Barnes’ $511 money order for his car payment was altered and cashed in a stranger’s name.

In both cases, their financial institutions didn’t’ return the money until they got calls from Better Call Behnken.

