Couple without water for 9 weeks, wants answers from well company

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) – Randy and Audrey Muniz have been without water for nine weeks and say the company they hired to fix their well is stalling.

” We’re so over this,” Randy Muniz said. “We’ve tried to be patient, but now we don’t know what to do.”

The couple have been in a hotel for a couple of weeks, paid for by their insurance company, but that time is coming to an end, and their home still has no running water.

They hired Watkins Pump & Well, of Winter Haven, and say the company started work quickly. The couple filed an insurance claim and forked over $10,707.50 toward the $23,000 job to drill and install a new well.

“He seemed like he knew what he was doing, and he made us a priority. At least the first week, we felt like a priority,” Muniz said.

Then, they say workers stopped showing up when promised. They claim the company stopped communicating.

“I haven’t heard from him since Oct. 15. Wayne, I need a time frame. Wayne I need to hear something. Good afternoon, what’s the schedule for the week?”

Frustrated and worried, the couple turned to Better Call Behnken for help. We reached company owner Watkins Pump & Well by phone.

He described whether problems, a backlog of drilling jobs and a slow order for a drill bit. He promised to get the job done.

