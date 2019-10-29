Couple without water for 9 weeks, wants answers from well company

Better Call Behnken

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) – Randy and Audrey Muniz have been without water for nine weeks and say the company they hired to fix their well is stalling.

” We’re so over this,” Randy Muniz said. “We’ve tried to be patient, but now we don’t know what to do.”

The couple have been in a hotel for a couple of weeks, paid for by their insurance company, but that time is coming to an end, and their home still has no running water.

They hired Watkins Pump & Well, of Winter Haven, and say the company started work quickly. The couple filed an insurance claim and forked over $10,707.50 toward the $23,000 job to drill and install a new well.

“He seemed like he knew what he was doing, and he made us a priority. At least the first week, we felt like a priority,” Muniz said.

Then, they say workers stopped showing up when promised. They claim the company stopped communicating.

“I haven’t heard from him since Oct. 15. Wayne, I need a time frame. Wayne I need to hear something. Good afternoon, what’s the schedule for the week?”

Frustrated and worried, the couple turned to Better Call Behnken for help. We reached company owner Watkins Pump & Well by phone.

He described whether problems, a backlog of drilling jobs and a slow order for a drill bit. He promised to get the job done.

LATEST BEHNKEN STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss