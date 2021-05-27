County-owned sidewalk repaired after Seffner woman nearly loses homeowner’s insurance

SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Seffner woman nearly lost her homeowner’s insurance because of a dangerous county sidewalk Lakeshore Ranch neighborhood. But that changed after she turned to Better Call Behnken.

Dione Dujuste had complained about the dangerous sidewalk for three years. After Hillsborough County agreed to the repair, the work took just three hours.

Dujuste called Better Call Behnken after her homeowner’s insurance said the public sidewalk had to be replaced, but Hillsborough County said they couldn’t get to it “for years.”

County officials had a change of heart, after this was brought to their attention by 8 On Your Side Investigator Shannon Behnken.

“I feel safer when people are walking by with their dogs, especially early in the morning when it’s dark,” Dujuste said. “They couldn’t see that so someone could have really gotten hurt, so I’m glad this is fixed.”

Eight On Your Side reached an executive with Dione’s insurance company, Safepoint Insurance, and was told they took a second look at this, too. The executive called this an “oversight” and said they don’t typically cancel coverage over faulty county-owned sidewalks.

Insurance agents tell News Channel 8 some clients have avoided cancellation by providing documentation from the county, showing that the sidewalk is on the list to get repaired.

In other cases, the companies won’t budge, and your best bet is to look for a new company that will overlook the sidewalk problem.