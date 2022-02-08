Controversial transfer title bill amended, passes first committee hearing

Bill would no longer take away the deadline for dealers to fork over car titles; some consumer advocates still oppose the change

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A proposed state bill that would give car dealers two months to fork over the title to the car you just bought, instead of the current 30 days under state law, inched forward Tuesday.

Some consumer advocates argue the proposed 60 days could further hurt consumers, some who have already been waiting six months or longer for a car title. Even so, the recently amended House Bill 1517 is a shell of its first version, which would have taken away any deadline for dealers and would have also taken away the penalties the state could impose on dealers who didn’t transfer titles on time.

That language is gone. Now, the house bill proposed by Rep. David Smith, of Seminole County and co-sponsored by Rep. Andrew Learned, calls for giving dealers 60 days to apply to transfer title and keeps penalties and extends the timeframe a consumer can have a temporary tag.

Currently, the amendment reads that a consumer would be able to have two 60-day tags, but Smith clarified that was an error and it should be “two 30-day tags.”

The committee unanimously approved the amendment.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles sent this statement about the amendment:

“The most common complaint the department receives against auto dealers is customers not receiving their motor vehicle tag and title in a timely manner. Considering this, the department still has concerns with this legislation in its current form.”

One unlikely opponent of the new language who didn’t get to vote today: the bill’s only local co-sponsor, Rep. Andrew Learned. He says he agreed to co-sponsor only if the deadline was extended to just 45 days and only if this change sunsets when the governor’s emergency Covid order expires.

This bill has one more committee hearing in the house, which could happen next week. Rep. Smith said today that this bill is still a work in progress and could change. Meanwhile, the identical Senate bill has yet to to a committee.

Representatives from the Florida Automobile Dealers Association and online dealers Carvana and Vroom were present. Only one, Chris Moya, a Carvana lobbyist, addressed the legislators.

“The real problem here is that Covid exposed a challenge,” Moya said. “We’re in a new world where cars are being sold, many of them online, across state lines.”

“The biggest concern we have is the consumer and making sure people aren’t getting pulled over for an expired tag that wasn’t there fault. It may be that Oklahoma hasn’t sent the documents over because they are paper based,” Moya said.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has issued a more than $47,000 fine to Vroom for failing to respond to a 47-count complaint regarding delays in title transfers.

A Carvana spokesperson sent this statement about the amendment to the bill.

“Carvana, along with the Florida IADA and many other members of the industry, supports this amendment to FL HB 1517 to allow for a 60- day temporary tag, as well as aligning title and reg timelines to conform to the change.“

“This amendment enables dealers and the HSMV to ensure consumers can continue to drive their recently purchased used vehicle, regardless of what unanticipated delays or complications might be happening in the economy at large. The amendment will provide dealers and the HSMV with these tools without affecting the HSMV’s authority–it simply ensures that consumers don’t bear the brunt of any delays.”