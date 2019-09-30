Contractor in jail again after Better Call Behnken investigation

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – James Brady Lineback, an unlicensed contractor busted by Better Call Behnken investigations multiple times, is in jail again.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has charged Lineback with three felonies, including two counts of grand theft of a person 65 years or older.

The victims in both of these new cases turned to Better Call Behnken for help in April after they claim Lineback took off with their money. One elderly couple said Lineback took their $650, left holes all over their house and stopped returning phone calls.

This is the same man who served two years in prison after a Better Call Behnken investigation in 2016.

In that case, Lineback was accused of taking off with an elderly man’s diamond ring, tools, gun and even his Jeep. This is after he was hired to cut trees around the man’s home.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office found he solicited yard work, then his girlfriend would show up offering to clean, and then items would end up missing.

Lineback is expected to face a judge in November.

LATEST FROM BETTER CALL BEHNKEN: