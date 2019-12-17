Contractor busted, arrested again after Better Call Behnken investigation

TAMPA (WFLA) — James Brady Lineback, an unlicensed contractor busted by Better Call Behnken investigations multiple times, has been sentenced to 13 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution to one victim.

“I called you, and it was like a miracle,” said Charlene Leichssenring. “A detective was assigned to the case.”

Lineback pleaded guilty to three felonies, including two counts of grand theft of a person 65 years or older.

The victims in both of these new cases turned to Better Call Behnken for help in April after they claim Lineback took off with their money. One elderly couple said Lineback took their $650, left holes all over their house and stopped returning phone calls. Their neighbor paid $200 for new window screens and got nothing.

Leichssenring said victims were asked if the wanted prison time or restitution. She says she thought more time behind bars might help Lineback “learn a lesson” and get “rehabilitated.”

Lineback previously served two years in prison after a Better Call Behnken investigation in 2016.

In that case, Lineback was accused of taking off with an elderly man’s diamond ring, tools, gun and even his Jeep. This is after he was hired to cut trees around the man’s home.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office found he solicited yard work, then his girlfriend would show up offering to clean, and then items would end up missing.

LATEST STORIES: