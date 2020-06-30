Congress considers second stimulus while millions wonder why they haven’t received first

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Better Call Behnken has heard from hundreds of people who question whether the IRS forgot about their stimulus payment.

Meanwhile, Congress is considering a second stimulus package.

Robert Kuntz, a disabled veteran in Pinellas County, says he has done everything he knows to do to check on his payment. Yet the IRS hasn’t updated the status of his payment.

“It says congratulations,” Kuntz said of the IRS website. “I’ve checked, I’ve triple checked it to make sure everything was good.”

For months, the IRS has paid out hundreds of millions in economic relief funds. A report from the federal House Committee on Ways and Means shows 30 to 35 million eligible Americans are still waiting.

One of those people is a Pinellas County man who did receive a check. But the IRS got his name wrong.

“They changed my name to Daniel and I wasn’t able to cash it,” said David Walton.

Walton said he mailed the check back to the IRS but hasn’t heard about receiving another payment.

Better Call Behnken has heard from teachers, young families and those on social security – all who seemingly should qualify.

Consumer Investigator Shannon Behnken reached out to Congressman Charlie Crist who said his office is also receiving calls from people who haven’t received payments. He vowed to look into cases presented by 8 On Your Side.

Meanwhile, he said, the IRS has a backlog it is still working through, so your check could still be on the way. You can check on your payment status on the IRS website.

LATEST FROM BETTER CALL BEHNKEN: