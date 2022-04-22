TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Online car dealer Vroom paid a $47,000 fine from the state of Florida in February, after it failed to fork over titles to consumers. Since then, a growing number of customers say the same business practices continue, and now, they too can’t drive cars they’re paying for.

“We can’t trade it, we’re stuck paying for it and we can’t drive it either,” Heather Hyde of Wesley Chapel said of the Cadillac ATS sitting in her driveway. “Very frustrating, very emotional because my husband fell in love with the vehicle, and here it is in the driveway.”

Hyde turned to Better Call Behnken, saying communication dried up and Vroom had no information on when they would get the title. She said Vroom refused to take the car back and other dealers couldn’t accept it on trade because it’s not in their name.

After calls from Investigator Shannon Behnken, Hyde says Vroom called to offer to buy the car back.

Meanwhile, state regulators say they have 49 more complaints over Vroom title issues since January and they are investigating.

And while Florida works through the details, the Texas Attorney General this week sued Vroom, claiming unfair and deceptive practices. One of the issues, according to the complaint, was failing to disclose significant delays in transferring clear title and obtaining vehicle registrations.

A Vroom spokesperson has not responded to requests for comment on the lawsuit or why Florida consumers continue to wait on titles to cars they purchased from Vroom.

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles asks that consumer with issues with Vroom titles file a complaint so their investigators can evaluate. The form can be found on the department’s website.