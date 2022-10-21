Pasco County Sheriff's Office says it has several ongoing and active investigations into the company

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — Nearly two dozen homeowners say they forked over tens of thousands of dollars for boat docks and lifts they never got from AVCO Marine Construction in Hudson.

Now, unhappy customers say the company stopped communicating and locked the gate in front of the business.

A growing number of those disgruntled customers are calling Better Call Behnken for help getting answers. They say the company no longer responds to voicemails or emails and locked the gate around the Hudson office.

The mounting number of complaints sank the company’s rating with the Better Business Bureau to an “F.”

Consumer Investigator Shannon Behnken went to the office and a man in the parking lot said he was a consultant and would see if someone was available to answer questions. Behnken waited at the gate, but no one came outside.

Repeated messages to the company phone and the owner’s cell phone have not been returned.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says its Economic Crimes unit has several investigations into AVCO, which are active and ongoing. The crime tips line is 1-800-706-2488 for anyone with information, and customers with similar issues are asked to call so their situation can be evaluated.