TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa woman forked over more than $2,700 in early October for a Craftmatic adjustable bed. She said she has done business with the company for decades.

Emily McAlister said she was first told the bed would arrive in two weeks, then heard excuses, then told to wait a couple more weeks, then nothing.

When the bed still didn’t show up, she looked online and discovered the company has an F rating with the BBB with 124 complaints, many about undelivered beds. Its accreditation has been revoked due to what the BBB calls a “failure to adhere to BBB standards.”

Consumer Investigator Shannon Behnken reached out to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office and was told they have an active review into 15 similar complaints, including one from Oklahoma. The state attorney general there wrote to Moody, and said Craftmatic had failed to respond to its office.

So, Behnken called Craftmatic, which is based in Pompano Beach. President Steve Alves called back and said, “there is no question, we are having supply chain issues, but we are shipping out inventory every day and working to resolve the problems.”

He promised have a customer service representative call McAlister right away. Shortly after that, McAlister confirmed the company did call her and promised to deliver the bed by Dec. 5.

Now, on Dec. 21, only the mattress has showed up. It sits in a box in the entryway. McAlister said the company is no longer returning her calls.