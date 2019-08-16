Clearwater tile company gives unusual excuse about inventory and refund

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – Richard and Jessica Fabian have wanted to remodel their master bathroom and closet for years. They picked out luxury tile and paid the company in full – $1,814.95 – but only received excuses.

“They didn’t accept credit cards, and they didn’t accept partial payment,” Fabian said of K&S Wholesale Tile in Clearwater.

“They were told the tile would be theirs in just seven days,” Fabian said.

Then came excuses.

“The manufacturer couldn’t provide the proper amount of tile from the same color batch,” Fabian said. “Every week there was an excuse.”

Then came an unusual excuse – one new even to Better Call Behnken.

“Finally, after about 5 weeks, he said he had the tile, but the government had seized it,” Fabian said.

The couple says they were promised a refund, but nine weeks after paying for the tile, they have received nothing.

So the couple knew they’d Better Call Behnken, and we went to the straight to the company for answers.

Owner Keith Lisenko says he tells me it’s been a bad couple of weeks. He claims his materials, including the Fabians’ tile, was confiscated in a court eviction case.

As for the missing refund, he says the state of Florida seized his business bank account and claimes he owes them thousands in past due sales tax. Lisenko disputes that claim but says he’s made payments to the state and is now paid up.

As a result, he says he expects to receive access to his money any day now and says he will then immediately pay back the Fabians.