Clearwater residents worried about electric cable left above ground in neighborhood

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents in Clearwater’s Village of the Green are concerned about an above-ground electric cable running through their neighborhood.

They say it’s been there since a power outage repair last July and they don’t think it’s safe, but no one is taking responsibility.

“This is a danger,” said homeowner Gerry Famighetti.

The red electric cable travels from the power meter on the side of one of the townhouses, down the side of the building, through the grass, over the sewer, and continues on where it attaches to an electric box.

This is a common area, where people walk and cut the grass.

“You can see how long it’s been here because right over here it’s buried already from the grass,” Famighetti said.

Residents say this cable used to be safely under the ground but that changed last July when Duke Energy responded to a power outage.

Famighetti says residents can’t get anyone to move the cable somewhere safer and now they don’t know what else to do. So they turned to Better Call Behnken.

“Duke told them it’s the association’s problem,” she said. “The association said it’s Duke’s problem, and they’re going back and forth. Finally, I got angry, that’s when I called you.”

A spokeswoman for Duke Energy sent this statement:

Duke Energy’s electrical system is essential to meeting customers’ needs, and system reliability is a responsibility that we take seriously. In a condominium development, Duke Energy is responsible for the installation, operation, and maintenance of the electrical infrastructure up to and including the transformer. The section of underground requiring repair is beyond the transformer and is customer owned equipment. Duke Energy will respond to any customer call regarding an outage that occurs. For the convenience of the residents, the temporary cable is allowing the power to remain on until the customer owned equipment is repaired. We are committed to communicating with our customers and are always available to answer questions and concerns.