This comes after the man says the city told him to move his driveway

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The city of Tampa finally removed a speed hump that has been driving Mike Hammond crazy since he moved to his North Boulevard home last year.

The hump ran right along his driveway, causing a nuisance at best or damage to his car, every time he came and went from his home.

The city, Hammond says, promised to fix this when he first moved in but officials recently changed their minds, telling him to move his driveway. That’s when he called Better Call Behnken.

More Better Call Behnken stories:

Within days, workers showed up and spent hours removing the speed hump.

“I am excited,” he said. “I’m happy. I’m surprised that it happened so quickly.”

The next step is to figure out where a new speed hump will go. Residents say they understand the need for speed humps along the busy roadway, but they want to make sure the city does not put them so close to their driveways.