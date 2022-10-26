HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — AVCO Marine Construction has taken down its signage and filed with state court to liquidate the company, leaving a trail of angry customers.

This comes on the heels of dozens of customers calling Better Call Behnken for help after they say the company collected tens of thousands of dollars for boat lifts and docks and didn’t deliver.

The company has declined repeated request for an interview to explain what happened to the business and to customer’s money.

AVCO filed what’s called “Assignment for the Benefit of Creditors.” This is a state liquidation procedure, similar to a Chapter 7 Bankruptcy. Larry S. Hyman has been named the Assignee and tells Investigator Shannon Behnken that he received this case last week, and is currently trying to identify assets that could be used to pay back consumers. He said in the course of this, he will depose the company’s owner.

In court documents, AVCO lists 140 customers as creditors and says they are owed a combined $1.3 million.

One of those customers is Rick Karmann in New Port Richey. He says he hired AVCO in March to install a boat lift for $21,275. His contract shows he put down $4,000 as a down payment. He said he financed the rest with a company AVCO recommended.

Karmann said he recently discovered that the loan company dispersed the entire balance to AVCO, even though his contracts shows the company would be paid as work was completed, and work never started.

“I feel foolish,” he said. “I don’t know how this happened.”

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said there has been a steady stream of people filing complaints against the company, and its Economic Crimes unit has several investigations into AVCO, which are active and ongoing.

You can call the sheriff’s office at 727-847-8102, Option 7 with information, and customers with similar issues are asked to call so their situation can be evaluated.