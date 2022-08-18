Chase originally blamed customer; Pinellas Park Police now have a suspect and say they believe victim

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — After a more than six-month fight, Scott Schaefer has been told by Chase Bank that he will receive all of the $9,000 that he says a crook stole out of this bank account.

This is after he turned to Better Call Behnken and the Pinellas Park Police Department.

“News Channel 8, Shannon, you’re professional. You’re tenacious. It’s a lethal mix, and you kept on it. You didn’t give up on it. You did your follow-ups and I think Chase finally realized that this was the right thing to do,” Schaefer said.

Investigator Shannon Behnken first reported on this in May and, at the time, Chase stood by its previous denials, saying it appeared Schaefer himself initiated the transactions. This week, however, after Better Call Behnken shared information with Chase about the police investigation, the bank changed its position.

A bank spokeswoman sent Behnken this statement in an email:

“We reached out to Mr. Schaefer today to let him know that we reviewed this again and decided to refund his money. We also told him that we’re sorry that it took so long.”

Sgt. Mike Lynch of the Pinellas Park Police department said they are referring the case to the New York Police Department and even have a suspect and an address.

“We were able to see transactions that were occurring through the New York area using mobile banking apps that were occurring both overseas and monies that were being transferred both in the country and out of the country but using the same individual’s information up in New York,” Lynch said.

Lynch said they have seen nothing indicating Schaefer had anything to do with this.

“When he’s telling us, ‘Hey, I didn’t do this,’ and he’s reporting it to Chase and he’s reporting to us, when we’ve looked into it, that’s exactly what we’re seeing,” Lynch said.

Schaefer said he feels bad for the bank as well and hopes the investigations help get the money back.

“I would say that this isn’t over. I mean yes, I’m getting my money back, but we still have a situation nationwide that we’ve got to consider,” Schaefer said. “At the end of the day, the bank is still out money and someone robbed them.”

