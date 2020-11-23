Carrollwood woman’s new home flooded with sewage on move-in day

Seven months later, she blames cable company for not paying to fix her home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Joanna Perkins had just returned with a new truck of moving boxes when she says the nightmare started. She and her husband had just signed closing documents on a new townhouse earlier that day.

“When I walked in and I was splashing in water that’s when I realized there was a major problem,” Perkins said.

Not just water, sewage water. She says it covered the downstairs floor and it took months to get to the root of the problem.

Frontier Communications’ pipe had poked through underground and was damaging the sewage pipe.

Perkins said the cable company promised to pay for damages, but things stalled with Frontier’s insurance company, and she says she hasn’t heard from them in months. She turned to Better Call Behnken for help getting answers.

Investigator Shannon Behnken reached out to Frontier and was sent this statement:

“Frontier has turned this matter over to our insurance company and they are waiting for documentation and substantiation for the claim. Frontier has every expectation they will handle the matter appropriately.”

Perkins insists she has sent the necessary documentation and says the process just abruptly stalled. she is hopeful that after question from Better Call Behnken, the process will resume and she will soon be reimbursed for repairs.

“We have to pay for all of this out of our own pocket,” Perkins said.