Canceling travel plans? You may be able to get your money back

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Frustrated consumers describe very different experiences about getting information on canceling and postponing travel because of the coronavirus.

The big question: Can you get your money back? Policies are changing daily, but in most cases:

Hotels are loosening their cancellation criteria for certain areas.

Airlines are waiving their fees to change flights for March and April.

Cruise lines are offering credit for upcoming cruises to be postponed until later this year or even next year.

If you booked through a travel agent, call them first, you may get quicker results. Consider going public on Facebook or Twitter. Sometimes, a company’s social media manager may be able to help quicker than customer service.

There’s something else to consider: read the fine print on your ticket or online conditions. Don’t just settle for the first credit offered because you may be entitled to a full refund if your flight is canceled.

Consumers tell 8 On Your Side’s Better Call Behnken that they are watching the way companies deal with this, and they’re grateful for companies who are taking care of them. They say they’ll remember those that didn’t.

LATEST STORIES: