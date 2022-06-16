TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Dunedin woman’s battle to get a Frontier Communications wire removed from her backyard is over.

Newman turned to Better Call Behnken for help after she allowed Frontier to run temporary cable through her yard to connect a neighbor’s service.

But she says she got the runaround about removing the wires – two months of runaround. Hours after calls from Investigator Shannon Behnken, Frontier called her.

“He apologized,” Newman said of the Frontier representative. “He said he had never heard of this, his company is not like this and he would make sure it got done right.”

Originally, she says, she was told the cable would typically be buried, but that wasn’t possible because this connection box is growing into this tree trunk. The cable was supposed to be there until the box was relocated.

Newman says she’s not sure what Frontier’s plan is now. She’s just happy that plan doesn’t involve her yard.

When contacted by Better Call Behnken, a Frontier spokeswoman said she would look into the matter and get it taken care of as quickly as possible. There was no explanation for why this happened.

Want 8 On Your Side investigations delivered right to your inbox? Sign up to receive our weekly 8 On Your Side email newsletter.