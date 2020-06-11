Brandon residents fed up with large hole caused by collapsed storm drain pipe

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents on Coppertree Circle in Brandon are fed up about a large hole that first opened up in between two homes nearly a year ago.

One homeowner turned to Better Call Behnken for help after the hole got larger following heavy rain on Saturday.

“I just want this fixed,” said Angel Calderon.

The hole first opened in July 2019 because a storm water pipe collapsed. Instead of fixing the problem then, the county filled in the hole with dirt and said the repair would be added to a work list.

Calderon said he has complained multiple times since then, including in April when a major rainstorm resulted in the hole opening up again. At that time, more dirt was put in the hole for safety reasons.

On Saturday, the hole got even larger and Calderon had enough. He emailed Better Call Behnken and the Hillsborough County Commission.

A county spokesman tells investigator Shannon Behnken that the county manages about 98,000 culverts and those that need repairs that are under major roadways take precedent over those inside yards like this.

He said the temporary fix was put in place but the resident was told to alert the county if it got worse.

The change that occurred Saturday was reinspected by the county earlier this week and is now on an emergency work list

Work could begin as early as this week and will take at least a month to complete.

The scope of work will include locating and repairing the problem areas on the pipe, the county said. The entire pipe will be lined for additional strength and reinforcement. The area will be restored to its original condition once the construction is complete.

