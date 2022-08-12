TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — John McDonough turned to Better Call Behnken for help after he says Powerhead Express boat repair shop didn’t finish his boat after two years, and the owner wouldn’t tell him where it was.

Less than 24 hours after Investigator Shannon Behnken got involved, McDonough was able to pick up his boat.

But the boat was not in the condition he says it was when he turned it over for engine repairs in June 2020.

“The interior was immaculate,” McDonough said. “It was kept under cover the entire time I’ve owned it. I think what I’ve got now is a piece of junk. There’s probably nothing I can do with this boat.”

McDonough said he forked over $3,000 in cash and owed $2,000 more upon receipt of the finished boat. He turned the boat over to Powerhead Express in Dade City and its owner, Edward Fredricks. It needed engine repairs. But the estimated three-week job turned into two years, and the boat still isn’t finished.

Investigator Shannon Behnken found the shop closed and the landlord said Fredicks was evicted.

Behnken reached Fredricks by phone and was told the job was harder than anticipated and he blamed supply issues and miscommunication. He agreed to tell McDonough where the boat was located in Tampa and let him pick it up.

McDonough insists he did nothing wrong. State records show his company is listed as inactive, but he says he plans to reopen soon. McDonough says he had no idea that the company wasn’t still in business in Dade City.