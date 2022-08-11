TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – John McDonough turned to Better Call Behnken for help after he says a boat repair shop didn’t finish his boat after two years, and the owner wouldn’t tell him where it was.

“Literally excuse after excuse, month after month for the last 26 months,” McDonough said.

McDonough said he forked over $3,000 in cash and owed $2,000 more upon receipt of the finished boat. He turned the boat over to Powerhead Express in Dade City and its owner, Edward Fredricks. It needed engine repairs. But the estimated three-week job turned into two years, and the boat still isn’t finished.

“He’ll leave a message telling me, ‘I’ve got it. Everything is ready to go. Next week. One more week.’ And one more weeks just keep coming and going and coming and going,” McDonough said.

Investigator Shannon Behnken found the shop closed and the landlord said Fredicks was evicted.

Behnken reached Fredricks by phone and was told the job was harder than anticipated and he blamed supply issues and miscommunication.

He said he would return the boat unfinished. He says that he put thousands of dollars into the boat and had difficulty getting used parts. The return of the boat is scheduled to happen Friday. Better Call Behnken will follow up to make sure it does.