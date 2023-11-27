TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Giving Tuesday is considered the official start of the year-end charitable and holiday giving season. Unfortunately, crooks are ramping up efforts to take advantage of those who give back.

Consumer Investigator Shannon Behnken sat down with privacy expert Mark Kapczyski, of OneRep. His first tip: don’t give to “charities” in person.

“In general, we tell people not to donate to those because most likely those are not real charities and the people will just pocket he money,” Kapczynski said.

You might be thinking that won’t happen to you because you give exclusively to charities near and dear to your heart. Well, crooks can create fake websites to trick you.

“The bigger one is people trying to get more money out of you, $50, $100. Look, it starts to hit your pocket book and you want to be a little more cautious,” Kapczynski said.

So before you give, do your homework. For Florida charities, go to the state’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services website’s Check a Charity tool.

You can also check out charities while online using Charity Navigator, Charity Watch or Guidestar.