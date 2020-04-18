Better Call Behnken helps recent tech school graduates get tools they need to start work

Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Logan Junod, 21, had no idea when he left Erwin Technical College for Spring Break that he wouldn’t be coming back. So he left all of his tools in the classroom.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the school closed. Erwin and some other students graduated early. They now have certificates and say they need to get to work.

The good news is that these students are freshly trained in what is now considered “essential” work. The bad news is they can’t get started without their tools.

“My brand new hammer is just sitting in a room,” Junod said.

Junod said plumbing companies are hiring and he’s eager to work. He said he’s tried to reach authorities at the school to set up a time to get his tools but has not been able to reach the right people. That’s why he turned to Better Call Behnken.

Investigative Reporter Shannon Behnken was able to reach Principal James Goode. He spun into action to help. Within hours, all four plumbing students had an appointment to meet their teacher and pick up their tools Monday morning.

“We try to take care of our students and want them to succeed,” Goode said, explaining that some students’ tools are scattered in the classroom and that’s why the teacher needs to take each one in and gather tools. He noted they will wear protective masks because of the virus.

Better Call Behnken will follow up to make sure the students get their tools. In the meantime, Junod is hopeful he’ll soon have what he needs to land a job.

