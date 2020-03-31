Better Call Behnken helps Port Richey woman get assurance her power won’t be disconnected

Better Call Behnken

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Heather Marvel, of Port Richey, turned to Better Call Behnken after she says she was told she would receive no extension to pay her electric bill, after losing her job as a server.

“I just need a little help,” Marvel said. “All of my other creditors are working with me. I am scared I will be without power soon.”

Marvel says two customer service representatives at Withlacoochee Electric Cooperative told her the utility doesn’t have any assistance for her and that her power would be turned off if she didn’t pay her regular bill.

After calls to Better Call Behnken, that quickly changed.

A spokesman for the utility said the customer service representatives were misinformed and that they are not going to disconnect power during this time.

Spokesman David Lambert said the utility had first decided not to disconnect service until at least March 31, but they have decided to extend that by two weeks. He said the extension will be addressed every two weeks and extended as necessary.

“We aren’t going to leave any of our members out in the cold,” said Lambert.

Lambert then personally called Marvel to share the news. He said he would review customer service notes and make sure representatives are aware of the policy during this unprecedented time.

