Better Call Behnken helps grieving mother collect life insurance payout

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hazel Singleton is grieving the loss of her son. Making it even more difficult is the fact that six months later, she still didn’t have insurance money to settle his affairs.

“I call every week,” she told 8 On Your Side Investigator Shannon Behnken.

Singleton says Globe Life promised the money would be sent to her but the check never arrived. So she turned to Better Call Behnken for help.

The day after we reached out to the company’s executive office with questions, Singleton’s check was overnighted to her.

“It is a release to me because it was my money,” she said. “But like I said, I would rather have my son.”

No one from Globe Life returned calls for comment or explanation, but Singleton says the insurance money she was entitled to is the only explanation she needs.

“I just wanted them to do what they were supposed to do,” she said.