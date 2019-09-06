TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Roland Massa and his wife thought drum lessons would be the perfect way to help their son channel his autism in a positive way and have fun.

“He was getting good,” Massa said. “He really likes the drums.’

But the fun was short-lived. The family enrolled their 11-year-old son at Music World 28 in Tampa. They prepaid for lessons, but the business abruptly closed after a month.

They say they were promised a refund but it never showed up. Massa said he was told the check “was in the mail.”

The family knew they’d better call Behnken, and we found the company owner working at a new business.

Steve Morgan explained what happened and promised to make things right.

“I again apologize for the closure of all those businesses but, it’s something we had to do, financially,” Morgan said.

He kept his word. Within days, the family received a check for their $250 prepaid balance.

“I had tried on my own many times, and it just wasn’t panning out,” Morgan said. We’re grateful to you.”

The family now plans to find a new instructor so their son can continue to learn to play the drums.

