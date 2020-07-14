Better Call Behnken helps Brandon neighborhood dealing with massive hole after stormwater pipe collapse

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents on Coppertree Circle in Brandon finally don’t have to worry about the large hole that first opened up in between two homes nearly a year ago. They turned to Better Call Behnken for help last month, and now the hole is fixed.

“I tell you what, I’ve got to give it to you, you came out here and spoke to them and the very next day, they came out here and started dropping off equipment,” Calderon said.

Calderon said contractors worked five days a week for the past month to repair a collapsed storm water pipe and restore the surrounding area.

Calderon has been dealing with this problem in between his home and another house since last July.

The hole first opened because a stormwater pipe collapsed. Instead of fixing the problem then, the county filled in the hole with dirt and said the repair would be added to a worklist.

Calderon said he has complained multiple times since then, including in April when a major rainstorm resulted in the hole opening up again. At that time, more dirt was put in the hole for safety reasons.

Last month, the hole got even larger and Calderon had enough. He emailed Better Call Behnken and the Hillsborough County Commission.

A county spokesman told investigator Shannon Behnken that the county manages about 98,000 culverts and those that need repairs that are under major roadways take precedent over those inside yards like this.

He said the temporary fix was put in place but the resident was told to alert the county if it got worse.

Last month, when the hole reopened, it was moved up to the emergency work order list.

The scope of work will included locating and repairing the problem areas on the pipe, the county said. The entire pipe will be lined for additional strength and reinforcement. The area will be restored to its original condition once the construction is complete.

“I banged my head for 10 months, trying to get somebody to step up and say, ‘Hey, look, we’ve gotta take care of this, and little did I know, one phone call, one phone conversation with you, and the next thing I know, I’ve got everybody and their mother out there working on the house,” Calderon said.

MORE FROM BETTER CALL BEHNKEN