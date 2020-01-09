Better Call Behnken helps 80-year-old woman get refund, after $7.41 check for toll violation cashed for $741

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Rosa Macho finally has her money back, after turning to Better Call Behnken for help dealing with a check disaster that cost her more than $700.

Macho paid a pay-by-plate toll bill by check in October. The check to FDOT was supposed to be for $7.41, but it was cashed for $741. Macho and her daughter, Barbara, have tried for months to get a refund. When they couldn’t get the money from her bank or the state, they turned to Investigator Shannon Behnken.

Two days later, every penny was bank in Macho’s account.

“I’m very happy, and I appreciate it very, very, very much, the job that you do to help,” Macho said.

Macho admits she didn’t write the check out clearly. For one, she wrote “Seven Forty One,” instead of “Seven Hundred Forty-one.” She alerted the bank and state as soon as money was taken out of her account in October.

After calls from Better Call Behnken, Bank of America decided to put the money back in Macho’s account.

It’s still not clear where the money for overpayment went. A spokesman for Bank of America says they’ll work out those details with the state.

Bottom line for Rosa: she has her money back, and this isn’t her problem anymore.

