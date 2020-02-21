Better Call Behnken helps 80-year-old woman get car back after it was mistakenly repossessed

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Marie Bianco-Cohen had a terrible week that began with her car being wrongly repossessed. However, one week later after a Better Call Behnken investigation, the car was towed right back to the 80-year-old’s driveway.

“I am so relieved,” she said.

This all started because Kia Motors Finance claimed Bianco-Cohen missed two payments – July and November. Even after the woman sent the finance company copies of her bank statements, the car was taken.

After Better Call Behnken got involved, Kia Motors investigated the situation and called Bianco-Cohen to say they would return the car.

She’s thrilled to have her car back but still upset that she didn’t have it for a week and missed doctor appointments.

“I should have never gone through this, never. I haven’t had one solid sleep since this started,” she said.

She added that Kia offered to compensate her for the week she didn’t have a car.

