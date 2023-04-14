TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In the coming weeks, an influx of previously flooded cars are expected to hit the market for sale.

They often are transported out of market so they can be sold to customers that may not be looking for signs of recent water damage, according to Consumer Reports.

The car might look okay at first glance, but how can you check to see if it’s been in a flood? Tony Mastrangelo at KeMas Auto Service in Boardman, Ohio, said water damage will show up in a car’s oil and fluids.

“Transmission becomes creamy, milky with liquid, and that’s the easiest way to check if it’s been submerged,” he said. “Once it’s been submerged, the computers and everything else associated with it is done.”

If you’re buying a used car, you should look and see if there’s rust where it shouldn’t be, like in hinges in the doors and hood, or a water line on the headlight covers. If the carpet has been replaced on an older model car, that’s another red flag.

A spokesperson for CarMax says the dealership does not sell previously flooded cars and want to make sure you don’t buy one somewhere else. She sent these tips: