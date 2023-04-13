TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With just days left to file your taxes by the April 18 deadline, crooks have one last chance to trick you.

Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning taxpayers to be on the lookout for this year’s popular schemes.

First off, they’re sending phishing emails that look like a tax refund payment or a recalculation of a tax refund. And of course, there’s a link to input personal information to claim your refund. The crooks call you too. They’re spoofing caller ID, so your phone may indicate the call is from the IRS, but it’s not. Remember, the IRS won’t call you first. They’ll always reach out by mail.

You also should be on the lookout for fake tax preparers. They often advertise cheaper rates or promise the greatest refunds, but what they’re really after is your financial information so they can eventually steal your money.