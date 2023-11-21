TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It took a little Better Call Behnken intervention, but Shelley Beaulieu now has every penny of the $6,400 she paid toward a generator in April.

Beaulieu who takes care of her elderly mother had wanted the generator in time for hurricane season. When she learned the company, Lakeland Generator Service, had failed to apply for a permit, she turned this over to Consumer Investigator Shannon Behnken.

The day after Better Call Behnken’s visit to the business, Beaulieu received a check for a full refund.

“I have called them multiple times and I was told those same things, and I also was told that the check is in the mail or on its way and it just never happened,” she said. “So I probably did need somebody, a voice. So, thank you, Shannon.”

The general manager of Lakeland Generator Service says this fell through the cracks and there was no excuse. He blamed an employee who failed to apply for the permit and says that employee was reprimanded and he’s made changes so this doesn’t happen again.

Beaulieu says she accepts the apology and is happy to now have the money to move on.