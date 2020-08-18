Tampa Bay area residents receive face masks, instead of products they ordered

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sharon Lambree ordered a pool pump online. She paid $62 for the pump, and received a bag of face masks from China.

“I feel scammed,” Lambree said. “I can’t reach the company and the post office says my tracking number isn’t real.”

Lambree is one of a growing number of Tampa Bay area residents who say they ordered products online and received face masks from China instead. Many say they ordered pool pumps or water filtration systems.

Better Call Behnken first told you about shipments of face masks arriving unsolicited in mailboxes around the country. Many had not ordered anything at all.

But many viewers, like Lambree, say they paid for a product they never received, just the masks.

Consumer experts say companies from China have been linked to the face masks because they are using consumers’ information to boost fulfilled orders online to improve ratings.

If you receive a face mask instead of a product you actually ordered, dispute the charge with your credit card company, if possible.

Lambree is furious because she bought the above ground pool to make help her grandkids have a better summer. Now, without a pool pump, the pool is green and unusable. She said she tired to buy a pump from several other companies, but they were out of stock.

