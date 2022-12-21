TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ellen Connolly and other residents who use Estancia Boulevard were thrilled when Pinellas County workers put a steel plate over a dangerous hole in the street.

“We were laughing and celebrating and like, ‘This is great.’ But we didn’t know that wasn’t a permanent fix,” Ellen Connolly said.

But that was months ago, and now a new hole has opened. Connolly and others in the neighborhood turned to Better Call Behnken for help in September, wanting this hazard fixed.

It’s complicated. Part of Estancia is a county road, but the hole is on the other side of a sign, marking it a private road and proclaiming it is the end of county maintenance.

“I just can’t believe that we have to deal with this. It’s very frustrating. We pay our property taxes, we live in a community where our homes are our pride and joy and we have to contain with this,” Connolly said.

Everyone wants the holes fixed, but who’s responsible?

In 2014, the county went after a Canadian company that owned the road, and then in August of this year, the county cited the “Estancia Towns Homeowner’s Association” saying it has responsibility and must make repairs. That’s something the HOA is fighting.

A Pinellas County spokesman sent this statement:

According to Pinellas County Code Enforcement records, the area of Estancia Blvd. is subject to the responsibility of the Estancia Towns Homeowners Association and continues to remain in violation. Pinellas County has been in contact with legal representatives of the Association. At this time, the parties have been unable to reach a mutual resolution. In an effort to protect the public, Pinellas County will continue to seek a remedy through all available enforcement and legal avenues.