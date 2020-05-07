Bad fuel at Sarasota Marathon blamed for engine damage

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Gayle Callahan stopped at a Marathon station on Fruitville Road on Monday to fill up her gas tank.

But she ended up with more than gasoline in her tank.

The car stalled shortly after she left the station, she said, and had to be towed to a dealer. There, she said the dealer extracted what looked like water mixed with gasoline and supplied her a sample of the concoction in a water bottle.

State officials later confirmed the gas tank had water mixed in the underground tank.

Callahan turned to Better Call Behnken after she ended up with a repair bill of $1,100 and said no one stepped up to reimburse her.

“My car immediately was not running properly,” Callahan said. “It was sputtering. I was unable to accelerate.”

Investigators with the state’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services investigated and said they had two consumer complaints about the gasoline at the Marathon station.

Investigators took samples of the middle-grade and regular gasoline and said the station was repairing the premium tank when they arrived.

When Better Call Behnken visited Thursday, the station was selling only regular gasoline. A spokesman with the state said the station is prohibited from selling 93 octane until repairs are made and the gas is retested.

After a call to the station owner from Bettter Call Behnken, the station’s insurance company called Callahan and started a claim. She is hopeful she will now be reimbursed for the repair costs.

“I am very hopeful,” she said.