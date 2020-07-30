As assisted living facility closes, woman fights for mother’s medical records

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – For seven years, 90-year-old Norma Hairston called Safety Harbor Assisted Living home. Now that the facility is closing for good, her daughter wants her medical records.

Daughter Deborah Barrett turned to Better Call Behnken for help after she said she got the runaround.

“I think with all the identity theft going on today, and the fact that they’re closing, it just concerns me as to what’s going to happen to the records,” Barrett said. “The last communication I received is that they’re going to give me copies, but I don’t know where they are going to store the records.”

Barrett wanted to know what exactly she would receive and what would happen to the originals and for how long.

Consumer Investigator Shannon Behnken reached the CEO of Innovation Senior Management, the company hired to wind down the facility’s business affairs, said her company will organize all original documents and that the facility owner will be required by state law to secure them – somewhere- for two years.

The good news here: Deborah says she was called and told she could pick up copies of records.

However, she says she received copies of only some records, and she wants the rest. Better Call Behnken is waiting to hear back from state regulators about what she Barrett is entitled to receive now, and we’ll keep digging for answers.

