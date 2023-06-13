TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Medicare recipients continue to complain that they are bombarded with unsolicited shipments of COVID-19 test kits.

Our ongoing Better Call Behnken investigation has found a second Pasco County address connected to some of those tests—Mainstream Diagnostic Laboratory in New Port Richey.

Alvin Stecks lives in Arizona and says he’s sick of Mainstream sending him box after box of COVID-19 tests.

“I’ve gotten four every month for the last six months,” Stecks said. “This company was literally shipping unwanted stuff to an unknown subject that never requested it.”

His Explanation of Benefits from Medicare shows Mainstream Diagnostic Laboratory in New Port Richey has billed his Medicare $144 each month since December and Medicare has paid $94.08 each time—all out of taxpayers pockets.

Stecks says each shipment comes with four boxes, each containing two Covid tests. He says he’s called numerous times to tell the company to stop.

“I asked them, I said, ‘Why am I continuing to get these tests?’ At this point, I had 24 boxes. She said, ‘Don’t worry about it. Medicare is going to quit paying for them so we won’t be shipping them anymore.'” Stecks recalled. “And then four days later, all of a sudden I get four more in the mail.”

A woman in New Jersey tells Better Call Behnken that Mainstream has sent her elderly father 12 boxes of kits, but his Medicare EOB shows the lab billed for eight boxes he never received.

Consumer Investigator Shannon Behnken reached out to Mainstream Diagnostic Laboratory Owner Rance Bradshaw to find out what’s going on.

Bradshaw acknowledged the lab is receiving a large number of returns, but declined to answer questions about why so many people are refusing the lab’s shipments or how it gets its customers and their Medicare numbers.

Bradshaw called me back hours later to read this statement:

“We only send Covid tests when requested. We handle each call individually and take patient consent seriously. If a patient calls to cancel, we immediately take them out of the system.”

If you receive Covid tests you didn’t order, call the company and tell them to stop sending you tests you didn’t order.

Then check your Medicare Explanation of Benefits carefully and frequently. If you see anything you didn’t order, call Medicare and report it.

The Office of Inspector General for the Department of Health and Human Services wants to hear from you, too.

The HHS-OIG Hotline: visit TIPS.HHS.GOV or call 1-800-HHS-TIPS (1-800-447-8477)

HHS-OIG’s COVID-19 Special Fraud Alert, with more information on COVID-19-related schemes: Fraud Alert: COVID-19 Scams | Office of Inspector General | Government Oversight | U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (hhs.gov)

You can also file complaints about individual companies sending you tests to the Better Business Bureau.