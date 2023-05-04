LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — Better Call Behnken is getting results for a woman after her car was hit by an Amazon delivery driver and declared totaled in February.

Less than 24 hours after she called Consumer Investigator Shannon Behnken, Sara Dooley received a settlement check.

“They overnighted it to me,” Dooley said.

The next day, she used that money toward the purchase of a brand new Toyota RAV-4, just like her old one.

Dookey’s troubles started in February when the Amazon driver hit the gas to leave in her driveway, was going the wrong way and slammed into her car. Even though the damage on her 2018 RAV-4 didn’t appear that bad, the insurance company for Amazon deemed it totaled.

“When we got the final estimate for the damages it was about $15,000 worth of damages, so it was over that threshold,” she said. “And that’s where they declared it a total loss.”

She signed over rights to the car, but says she received no check and then the runaround. That changed after Better Call Behnken reached out to Amazon to find out what the hold up was.

“It didn’t matter if I was going to get a new car or my old car back, I just wanted it resolved,” she said.