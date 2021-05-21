After nearly three months with a broken washing machine, protection plan finally provided a new one

The couple turned to Better Call Behnken to help them with their "repair or replace" plan

TAMPA, Fla – (WFLA) – Stan and Marilyn Hafers never thought they’d be so happy to get a new washing machine.

After nearly three months of no washing machine, after all, the couple is just giddy. They turned to Better Call Behnken earlier this week after they ran into roadblocks with Sears Home Services.

“I think if you want to get something done, you’d Better Call Behnken, because she’s the one that gets it done,” Stan Hafers said.

They bought a protection plan that was supposed to guarantee a repair or replacement if their washing machine broke down. They got nowhere.

The couple has renewed their Sears Home Services plan every three years for as long as they remember. Under the plan, if an appliance breaks down, it is to be repaired or replaced.

“They repaired my washing machine, they’ve done maintenance, they’ve repaired the gasket on the freezer,” Stan Hafers said. “I’ve had no problem with them up until now.”

A service tech came out and said he would order parts, but nearly three months later the couple were still waiting and their was no answer as to when or if the machine will get fixed.

Days after they called me, they had a brand new washing machine.

“They’ve been stonewalling me, you got it done in two days,” Stan Hafers said.

“This is a Godsend,” Marilyn Hafers said.

Through the years, the Hafers say they renewed their protection plan with sears numerous times, paying thousands.

Sears sent this statement:

“At Sears, the satisfaction of our members and customers is our top priority. During the pandemic, availability of parts has been very limited and we regret the inconvenience this has caused the Hafers. After all options to obtain parts for a repair of their washer were exhausted, we have now offered to provide them with a replacement washer. Sears is proud to be trusted by millions of Americans for their repair and coverage needs and we take that trust seriously.”