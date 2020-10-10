After a nine-month fight, Lowe’s corrects error for woman charged twice for new stove

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – Micheline LaBlanc loves the stove she purchased from Lowe’s in January, but she was determined to not pay for it twice. And now, after Better Call Behnken got involved, she won’t have to.

LaBlanc fought the double-billing error on her own for nine months, but she wasn’t getting anywhere. Then she turned to 8 On Your Side Consumer Investigator Shannon Behnken.

After calls to corporate and to the store manager, the mistake has been corrected.

“I had to get a mediator, and Shannon was the mediator,” she said. “I went through this for nine months and I couldn’t resolve it on my own.”

The fix comes just in time. If the balance was still on her store credit card at the end of the year, she’d have to start paying interest. Even though she already paid the full purchase price of the stove by making monthly payments, her credit card statement showed her owing the full amount of the stove, meaning she’d have to start all over again.

“They sent me three letters and three emails, so I have a 0% balance on my Lowe’s credit card and I want to thank you very much for helping me clear this up,” LaBlanc said.

