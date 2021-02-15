After 3-year fight, Sarasota cemetery finally takes care of unmarked crypt

Family paid for lettering three years ago but say they only received excuses

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Bruce Hering is finally at peace with his aunt’s final resting place at Sarasota Memorial Park. It took three years, but her crypt is finally marked with the lettering he paid for three years ago.

Hering turned to Better Call Behnken fed up with excuses from the cemetery; less than 24 hours later, the lettering was up.

“Amazing,” Hering said. “Three years of getting promises and broken promises, lied to, and you took care of it in 24 hours. I can’t thank you enough.”

Eunice Edith Feininger died in 2018 at the age of 93 and was laid to rest with family members at Sarasota Memorial Park. Her family says there was no good reason that the cemetery failed to install the lettering marking her life.

“They say souls are not at rest in an unmarked grave,” Hering said last week. “We have to get this taken care of.”

Clifford Work’s company owns Sarasota Memorial and two other Tampa Bay area cemeteries. Work’s cemeteries were the subject of a 2019 Better Call Behnken investigation that prompted a state investigation.

We talked to families who complained of tire marks over gravestones, a condemned mausoleum, and even bodies buried in the wrong graves.

The cemeteries are in bankruptcy and in control of a state-appointed trustee.

A representative with the state’s Division of Funeral, Cemetery, and Consumer Services reached out to the cemetery about Hering’s issue and is continuing to look into problems at all three cemeteries.