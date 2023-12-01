TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — At 95 years old, Virginia Wimer lives a simple life, but she says a crook has turned things upside down after gaining access to her checking account and draining it.

Wimer says Bank of America reimbursed her the $13,000 the criminal took, but an overdraft protection on the account means $4,237.83 went to her Bank of America credit card.

The bank denied her claim pertaining to the credit card, and she says that leaves her on the hook for the crook’s charges.

“It’s on your mind all the time,” Wimer said, saying she can’t sleep well because she is worried about these charges.

Wimer and her caregiver, Jerry Starr, called Better Call Behnken for help sorting this out, saying they got only confusing answers from the bank and credit card arm of the bank.

A letter sent from the bank explained that her claim was not approved because the $4,237 was an overdraft protection charge.

Starr said the bank told him the decision is final.

“She wants a 95-year-old lady that has very limited income to take care of this,” he said. “That’s wrong. And that’s why I called you. This is wrong.”

Consumer Investigator Shannon Behnken reached out to Bank of America on Wimer’s behalf and was told they were escalating this and were finalizing a positive resolution.

Better Call Behnken will follow up to help Wimer navigate her way through this process.

