84-year-old Lutz woman charged $9,075.78 for monthly gas bill

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – Malka Isaak was “flabbergasted” to check her monthly bank statement and see that her gas company had deducted $9,075.78.

Issak has been paying her AmeriGas payments through automatic deduction from her bank account for the past 15 years. Her monthly statements show she typically pays between $12 and a couple hundred dollars during the winter months.

“I could not think of any logical explanation,” Isaak said. “I knew that I definitely didn’t use that much gas.”

Isaak says a customer service representative speculated that her meter hadn’t been read in a while and the company was catching up or that she had a leak earlier in the year. That didn’t make sense to Issak, so she asked to speak with a manager.

When no one called her back, she called Better Call Behnken.

A spokeswoman for the corporate AmeriGas office said she would look into the situation. She called back hours later to say Isaak will receive a full refund and that a technician would be at her house to find out what went wrong and make sure her meter is functioning properly.

“I’m sorry she had to go through this,” said Justine Staub, a spokeswoman for AmeriGas. “They are going to check where the error occurred.”