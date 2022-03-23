TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A family’s priceless painting ended up missing after it was shipped through UPS. After a call to Better Call Behnken, the painting has been found and shipped where it was supposed to go on Valentine’s Day.

Joan O’Dowd is grateful that the sentimental painting is now in her daughter’s condo in Chicago.

“It means a lot to her,” she said. “She was 3-years-old the day that I acquired it, my husband and I,” O’Dowd said. “She said she just sobbed when she saw it.”

Art has been a big part of Joan O’Dowd’s life. Especially two paintings of the iconic lions outside the Chicago Art Institute, near where she grew up.

“They have a lot of sentimental value to me because I met the artist when I was a little toddler and then again when I was a teenager in his home,” she said.

O’Dowd decided to ship one of the paintings to her daughter and then, eventually, give her the other one. She says UPS told her it never made it out of Sarasota.

Less than 24-hours after she met with Better Call Behnken, UPS found the painting and flew it to Chicago. A UPS spokeswoman says it was found in a warehouse for lost items.

