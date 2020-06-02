80-year-old woman’s car was wrongly repossessed months ago; same mistake is happening again

PORT RICHEY, Fla (WFLA) – A Port Richey woman who turned to Better Call Behnken in February after her car was repossessed, now fears it will be taken again, even though she has not missed any payments.

Marie Bianco Cohen says she was shocked when her May payment was returned with a note that said the finance company could not locate her account.

Cohen is concerned because this is what happened months ago, right before her car disappeared from her driveway when it was repossessed.

In February, investigative Reporter Shannon Behnken was able to help Cohen prove to Kia Motors Finance that Cohen’s car should have not been repossessed because she had proof of every payment.

At the time, the finance company realized that her payments were going to the wrong place. The company apologized and returned Cohen’s car. She was even offered a settlement for her troubles during the week she didn’t have a car.

At the time, the company helped her update account information so that payments went to the right place. March and April’s payments were accepted , but May’s payment was returned , even though it was sent the same place.

“I can’t believe this is happening again,” Coehn said.

Cohen knew she’d Better Call Behnken again. We went back to Kia Motors and was told they would get to the bottom of this situation.

A spokeswoman for the finance company vowed to escalate the inquiry and find out what can be done to help. No one responded by deadline. We will follow up on this story as it develops.

