80-year-old woman relieved after her bank account was locked out

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – A Land O’ Lakes woman tired to withdraw money from her bank account last week, but ended up with her account locked. Now, after a call to Better Call Behnken, she has every penny.

Evelyn Voorhes, 80, called Investigator Shannon Behnken for help after, she says, a teller at the drive-through at SunTrust told her she would be getting no money that day.

“I said, ‘Why not?’” Voorhes said. “She said, ‘Because we suspect some kind of fraud on your account.”

When she returned home, her son helped her log on to her account on the computer, and they discovered that her account was locked, leaving her unable to pay bills or make purchases.

A bank president responded to our Better Call Behnken story – within hours – by calling Voorhes to apologize. Voorhes said she wanted to close her account, and the bank executive sent her the balance of her account.

“I’m glad this is over,” she said. “I have other things to worry about.”

Voorhes said no explanation was given for why this happened in the first place.