80-year-old woman finds car repossessed, even though she never missed a payment

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Marie Bianco-Cohen, 80, woke up a week ago to discover her car was gone. She called the police and then found out the car was repossessed.

Bianco-Cohen had never missed a payment.

“If I was younger, I probably would have been doing a lot of cursing, but… I can’t describe, I was devastated,” Bianco-Cohen said.

She turned to Better Call Behnken for help getting her 2018 Kia Forte back.

Bianco-Cohen has proof that she paid every single payment for the nearly two years she has had the car. She has payments set up to automatically be taken from her bank account.

Kia Motors Finance sent this statement to Investigator Shannon Behnken:

Due to privacy reasons, we are not at liberty to discuss a customer’s personal information or the details of the situation. We are currently working with the customer to resolve the issue.” – Kia Motors Finance.”

Meanwhile, Bianco-Cohen says she received several calls from Kia Motors Fiance after Better Call got involved. She says she was told she could get her car back, as early as tomorrow.

